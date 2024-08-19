Thungela Resources Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 8.60 (LON:TGA)

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Thungela Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LON TGA opened at GBX 529.25 ($6.76) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 502.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 414.40 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 823.48 ($10.51). The company has a market cap of £724.54 million, a P/E ratio of 340.51 and a beta of -0.83.
About Thungela Resources
