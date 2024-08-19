Thungela Resources Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 8.60 (LON:TGA)

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thungela Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON TGA opened at GBX 529.25 ($6.76) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 502.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 414.40 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 823.48 ($10.51). The company has a market cap of £724.54 million, a P/E ratio of 340.51 and a beta of -0.83.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

About Thungela Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.