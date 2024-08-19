Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKR. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $83.07. 13,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,322,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.