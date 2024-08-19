TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $126.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.