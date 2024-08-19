Todd P. Ware Acquires 67 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Todd P. Ware bought 67 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,391.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGM opened at $183.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $140.44 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

