Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.15

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.15 and last traded at C$24.13, with a volume of 38364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. TD Securities decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

About Torex Gold Resources

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.