TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,807 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $153,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $69.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.