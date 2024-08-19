Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $263.48 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

