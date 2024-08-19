Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $169,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $263.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

