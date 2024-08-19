Trican Well Service (TCW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW):

8/1/2024 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.05. 139,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,005. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

