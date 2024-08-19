Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,972,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227,691 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $115,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

