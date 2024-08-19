Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $7.54

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.73. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 706,101 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

