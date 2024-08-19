U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Reduced by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

