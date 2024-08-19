Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) vs. Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Head to Head Review

Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uni-President China and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-President China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.88 $46.63 million $0.92 27.65

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-President China.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-President China 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Uni-President China and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Uni-President China.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Uni-President China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uni-President China and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-President China N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66%

Summary

Vita Coco beats Uni-President China on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks. The company also engages in the wholesale of pre-packaged food and dairy products, and forage and fertilizers, as well as manufactures and sells mineral water and seasonings. In addition, it is involved in the trading, leasing, real estate, catering, management consulting, and human resource management related activities. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Uni-President China Holdings Ltd is a subsidiary of Cayman President Holdings Ltd.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

