United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $795.00 at Evercore ISI

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $774.00 to $795.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Shares of URI traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $711.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $677.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.55. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

