United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $344.26

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $344.26 and last traded at $344.26, with a volume of 4968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total transaction of $1,218,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total transaction of $1,218,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,734 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,288. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

