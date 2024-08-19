Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $219.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $227.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 857.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 408.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.