Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.00

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.00 and last traded at $227.00, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.