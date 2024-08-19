Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $23.76. Valhi shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 6,035 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

