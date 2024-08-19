Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.18. Valneva shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 4,268 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
