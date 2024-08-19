Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Geron by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Price Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.50 on Monday. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

