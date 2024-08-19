Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,553 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pluri worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pluri Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PLUR opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Pluri Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

