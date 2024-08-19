Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,553 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pluri worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Pluri Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PLUR opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Pluri Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65.
Pluri Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pluri
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
- What is a SEC Filing?
- This Early-Stage Biotech Stock Is Up 400% — Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.