Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,414,712 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,786 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 911,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189,744 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NKTR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.93.
Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
