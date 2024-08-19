VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAPP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 410,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 263,487 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

DAPP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,823. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

