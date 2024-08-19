VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18,220.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,533. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

