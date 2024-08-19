Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $213.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,436. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $213.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.78.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.