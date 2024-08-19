Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.00

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 53635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

