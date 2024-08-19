Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $47,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

