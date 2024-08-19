Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $196,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

