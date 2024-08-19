Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

