Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $280.57 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $280.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

