Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.27

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.27 and last traded at $85.27, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.02.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
