Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.27

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.27 and last traded at $85.27, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.02.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 182,578 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,778.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.