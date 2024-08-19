Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 54,565 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $272,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

NYSE JPM opened at $214.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average is $195.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $615.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

