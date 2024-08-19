Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,830 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after buying an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,056 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Up 0.2 %

Vistra stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

