Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,270,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $162.69 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

