Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mativ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATV opened at $18.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $986.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.62%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

