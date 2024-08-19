Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $14.57 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223,821 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 614,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,353,000 after buying an additional 242,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Shares of ALL opened at $180.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

