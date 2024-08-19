Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $17.64 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 687.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

BLDR stock opened at $163.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average is $172.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,807 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

