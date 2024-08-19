Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $20.17 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,160 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.