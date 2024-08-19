Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.9 %

Hubbell stock opened at $373.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

