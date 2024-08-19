Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $25,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $264,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $205,499,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,093 shares of company stock valued at $74,553,444. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.99. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

