Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 319.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017,275 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 2.28. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

