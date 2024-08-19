Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.