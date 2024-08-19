Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.37.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

