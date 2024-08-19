Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 100,719 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

