Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 660 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

BIO stock opened at $325.58 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $406.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day moving average of $308.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

