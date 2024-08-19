Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 606,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

