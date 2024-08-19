Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.2% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.