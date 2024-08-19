Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 861,744 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $25,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 44,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $600,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX opened at $65.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

