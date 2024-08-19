Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 114,614 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,614 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,939 shares of company stock worth $5,952,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

AVY opened at $212.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

