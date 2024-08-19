Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 540 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 271.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.13.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $292.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.33 and a 200 day moving average of $251.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $298.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

